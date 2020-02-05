FIRST ALERT: Strong, damaging winds possible Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A potent cold front arrives Thursday bringing the threat of severe weather to the area.
TIMING
Most of Thursday remains quiet with the line of storms set to arrive after sunset. Expect the storms to arrive along I-95 around midnight Friday morning. These storms will make steady progress to the east and approach the Grand Strand between 3 AM and 5 AM Friday morning. There is still a chance the line of storms accelerates faster than expected, which would push the arrival time ahead a couple of hours.
WIND THREAT
Strong, damaging winds will be the main threat with the storms late Thursday. Even before the storms arrive, expect the winds to gust upwards of 45 mph through Thursday.
The strongest winds will occur along the leading edge of the line of storms that’s expected to arrive after midnight. Any stronger storms that develop have the chance to produce wind gusts upwards of 65 mph.
TORNADO THREAT
While the tornado threat is low, it’s not completely zero. We’ll have to watch for any signs of rotation within the line of storms. The tornado threat is much lower than the damaging wind gust threat.
HEAVY RAIN
The flooding threat will remain to the west of our area but a soak rain is expected locally. Rain totals will range between 1″ and 2″, leading to some short-term ponding on the roadways ahead of the Friday morning commute.
CLEARING TREND
Expect the rain and storms to quickly exit Friday. We’ll continue with some showers around sunrise Friday but expect sunny skies to return by the afternoon. Temperatures will turn cooler with afternoon highs in the middle 50s both Friday and Saturday. We’ll return to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.