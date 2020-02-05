FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, strong-severe storms arrive Thursday

This line of storms will arrive along I-95 between 11 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday. It should then push into the Grand Strand between 2 AM and 5 AM Friday morning, meaning an overnight severe weather threat is likely. Most of the rain from this system will exit by mid-morning with sunny skies by Friday afternoon. This is why it's so important to have the WMBF First Alert Weather App downloaded and those notification sounds on when you head to bed Thursday night.