FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, strong-severe storms arrive Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potent storm system arrives later Thursday bringing the threat of strong to severe storms.
That system is already bringing cloud cover, warm temperatures and a few isolated rain chances to our area today. While today’s rain will not be widespread, a few locations will continue to see light showers through today with highs in the upper 60s in the Grand Strand to the low-mid 70s in the Pee Dee.
Let's talk about Thursday's system.
OUTLOOK
New overnight, a level three out of five has now been issued for Thursday’s system which includes Columbia and areas west/southwest. Damaging winds will be the main threat with this system as a strong line of storms is expected to work through the region late Thursday and into Friday morning. Our area is still under a slight risk (level two out of five) this morning.
TIMING
While a few showers will be possible through the day on Thursday, the threat for the heavy rain and storms will hold off until after sunset. Expect a line of storms to develop in the upstate of South Carolina through Thursday and then swing through our area overnight.
This line of storms will arrive along I-95 between 11 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday. It should then push into the Grand Strand between 2 AM and 5 AM Friday morning, meaning an overnight severe weather threat is likely. Most of the rain from this system will exit by mid-morning with sunny skies by Friday afternoon. This is why it's so important to have the WMBF First Alert Weather App downloaded and those notification sounds on when you head to bed Thursday night.
THREATS
The threats for this system have not changed. Strong, damaging wind gusts are the main concern as a line of storms move through. While the tornado threat is low, it can't be completely ruled out. With cooler temperatures overnight, the storm fuel will be lower which should slightly reduce the severe weather threat as this line moves east. All of the area will see heavy rain with most spots seeing between 1-2" of rain through Friday morning.
CLEARING
Bottom line, this is out of here quickly and the weekend looks to be nice! Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunrise Friday. We should see sunshine back by Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and then back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Sunday.
