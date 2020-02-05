Entertainment, hospitality employers hiring for 150+ jobs at Myrtle Beach job fair

Dave & Buster's in Myrtle Beach (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:09 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some of the top entertainment and hospitality employers in Myrtle Beach will be hosting a major job fair next week.

They’ve joined forces to host the 2nd Annual Job Fair, where they hope to hire more than 150 part-time, full-time and seasonal positions on the spot.

The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dave and Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach.

Here are the employers and the positions they’re looking to fill:

Dave & Buster’s:

  • Servers
  • Service Support
  • Senior Game Techs
  • Cooks (must be 18 years or older)

Broadway 360, Pavilion Parks & Free Fall Park:

  • Guest Services
  • Face Painters,
  • Supervisors
  • Management
  • Maintenance
  • Ride Operators
  • Admission Sales
  • Food & Beverage
  • Housekeeping (must be 16 years or older)

The Simpsons in 4D:

  • Theatrical attendants
  • Ticket Sales
  • Photo attendants
  • Food & Beverage
  • Mascot & leads (must be 18 years or older)

Wyndham Destinations:

  • Marketing Agents and greeters (must be 18 years or older)

