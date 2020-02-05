Entertainment, hospitality employers hiring for 150+ jobs at Myrtle Beach job fair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some of the top entertainment and hospitality employers in Myrtle Beach will be hosting a major job fair next week.
They’ve joined forces to host the 2nd Annual Job Fair, where they hope to hire more than 150 part-time, full-time and seasonal positions on the spot.
The job fair will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dave and Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach.
Here are the employers and the positions they’re looking to fill:
Dave & Buster’s:
- Servers
- Service Support
- Senior Game Techs
- Cooks (must be 18 years or older)
Broadway 360, Pavilion Parks & Free Fall Park:
- Guest Services
- Face Painters,
- Supervisors
- Management
- Maintenance
- Ride Operators
- Admission Sales
- Food & Beverage
- Housekeeping (must be 16 years or older)
The Simpsons in 4D:
- Theatrical attendants
- Ticket Sales
- Photo attendants
- Food & Beverage
- Mascot & leads (must be 18 years or older)
Wyndham Destinations:
- Marketing Agents and greeters (must be 18 years or older)
