Driver killed in Pee Dee crash after being ejected from vehicle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Darlington County, officials said.
According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on S.C. 102 near the Chesterfield County line.
A Ford F-150 was traveling north on S.C. 102 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, according to Southern.
The driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, died at Carolina Pines Medical Center.
Southern said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.
