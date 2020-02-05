Coroner identifies 61-year-old victim killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Coroner identified a 61-year-old man who was killed Monday night.
Coroner Jerry Richardson said Stevie Sylvester Walker died on Front Street near Mullins.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said it was a domestic-related incident.
Elijah Walker, 20, has been arrested in the case and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Richardson said he is still waiting on a cause of death from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.