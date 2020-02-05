Coroner identifies 61-year-old victim killed in Marion County

Coroner identifies 61-year-old victim killed in Marion County
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:16 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Coroner identified a 61-year-old man who was killed Monday night.

Coroner Jerry Richardson said Stevie Sylvester Walker died on Front Street near Mullins.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said it was a domestic-related incident.

Elijah Walker, 20, has been arrested in the case and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Elijah Walker
Elijah Walker (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Richardson said he is still waiting on a cause of death from the Medical University of South Carolina.

