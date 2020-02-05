Conway man accused of sexually assaulting child

Conway man accused of sexually assaulting child
Justin Edward Markante (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | February 5, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 1:35 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

Online records show Justin Edward Markante, 35, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday by the U.S. Marshals and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Markante sexually assaulted the child at a home on Wilbur Dunn Place in the Conway area in 2013. The child, a female, was 6 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Horry County officers met with the victim, now 12 years old, last November and a report was filed.

According to the report, a woman on scene told officers she first found out about the alleged sexual assault about a year ago but was just reporting it.

Markante is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.