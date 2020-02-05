Celebration of Life held for Wilmington soldier who died overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The community mourned the loss of Spc. Antonio Moore on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old from Wilmington died in a rollover crash while he was deployed in Syria serving his country.
The viewing was held Monday, February 3, from 3-6 p.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.
On Monday, New Hanover County commissioners passed a resolution honoring Moore’s service.
“We lift his parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, extended family, and all who knew and loved him in our thoughts during this difficult time and always. Further, let it be resolved that, in accordance with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s order, flags in New Hanover County and across the state, will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, February 4, as a symbol of our gratitude and deepest sympathy,” the resolution said.
The funeral was held at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2711 Princess Place Dr. in Wilmington.
People from all walks of life came out to honor the fallen soldier.
“I believe he was honorably recognized by all the different organizations," said Lane Adrian, a U.S. Army Veteran. "Military did an excellent job. The flag presentation was wonderful. I’ve never seen it better.”
“I think he’d be proud of everyone in the community for everyone supporting him for what he did for our country," said Tanner Perryman, a friend and former teammate from Hoggard High School.
Governor Roy Cooper went to the funeral. He gave personal condolences to Tony’s mother while he was there.
“This is a reminder that freedom isn’t free, and that it has a high cost,” said Governor Cooper. “This community of wilmington rallying around this family is an amazing thing and one of the great things about North Carolina.”
“We would like to extend our family’s heartfelt gratitude for the community’s overwhelming support as we grieve the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend. Tony was larger than life, full of love and proud to serve this country. We take comfort in knowing that he was doing what he loved along with the stories and pictures that have been shared from all of those that knew and loved him. The family is deeply appreciative of the continuous outpouring of love from the citizens of this community and ask all of those wishing to make a monetary donation to allow us time to establish a dedicated account in honor Antonio. Details of the established account will be provided at later time,” a statement from his family stated.
Last week, an account was set up to accept donations in Spc. Moore’s name. The proceeds will benefit the Hoggard football program.
Moore’s obituary was posted on the funeral home’s website this week. Condolences for Moore’s family may be left by clicking on the obituary and then clicking on “Post a Condolence.”
For those who would like to send cards, please mail them to:
Renee Graham C/O Specialist Antonio Moore
309 North Carolina Avenue | Wilmington, NC 28401
