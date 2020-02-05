Bennettsville inmate accused of sending nude picture to minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – An inmate at the prison in Bennettsville faces a new charge.
The South Carolina Attorney General announced on Wednesday that 36-year-old Jonathan Gillikin is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Gillikin. Investigators said he sent a nude image of himself to a minor.
He was charged in the case on Monday. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Gillikin is currently at the Evans Correction Institution in Bennettsville where he’s serving time for second-degree burglary.
If convicted on the new charge, he could face an extra 10 years in prison.
