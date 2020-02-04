Deputies, SLED investigate after man found dead near Mullins; 1 person detained

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after one man was found dead in Marion County, according to the sheriff.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said deputies responded to the scene before 8 p.m. Monday on Front Street just outside the city limits of Mullins.
He said it was a domestic-related incident and there is no threat to the community.
Wallace said one person has been detained in the case.
No names have been released at this time.
Wallace said the State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation and secure the scene.
He said Front Street is blocked off during the investigation and asks people to avoid the area.
