Residents, businesses split over proposed downtown Conway apartments

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people who live and work in Conway seem to be split on the idea of bringing a new apartment complex to the riverfront area.
Conway city council discussed the possibility on Monday night. The apartment complex would sit in the empty lot recently purchased by the city at 4th Avenue and Kingston Street.
Many people who live in the area said they don’t want to see it change.
“I’m looking at how it takes away from a lot of the history and the historical look of the town,” resident Lanneau Anderson said.
Others brought up concerns about flooding. City of Conway spokesperson, Taylor Newell, said that particular area of the river did not see much flooding after Hurricane Florence.
Others said the new apartments would be part of the Horry County growth that many people are against.
The idea of the apartment complex is a home run for business owners though.
“I think it’s going to bring something prosperous to Conway,” Terry Bedell, the general manager of The Trestle Bakery and Café, said.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said on Monday that construction could begin in as early as 18 months.
