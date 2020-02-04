Report: Former Florence County sheriff came home drunk, hit cat, other items with baseball bat

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting a cat and other items with a baseball bat while intoxicated.
Authorities responded to Boone’s home on Vintage Drive around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic violence call, according to a report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Boone’s wife told authorities he came home intoxicated. The report states the couple started arguing about finances, including having money for probation.
Boone allegedly started throwing items in the home before returning to his car to obtain a baseball bat. The former sheriff returned to the residence and started swinging the bat at furniture, the floor, a potted plant and the cat, the report stated.
According to the report, Boone threatened to use the bat on law enforcement when they arrived on scene.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center show Boone is charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill treatment of animals.
Boone was initially taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County following his arrest. Online records at that time showed Boone was also charged with probation violation.
The former sheriff is due in court Tuesday.
