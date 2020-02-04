Pedestrian safety improvements begin in The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Improvements to increase pedestrian safety in the Market Common began Monday.
A city of Myrtle Beach public works crew started installing high-visibility crosswalk markings to the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Thornbury Drive.
It’s one of five intersections along Coventry Boulevard that will be enhanced with new crosswalks and pedestrian right-of-way signs.
Mark Kruea with the city of Myrtle Beach said they’ve been working to improve the safety in this area for a little more than a year now after many people who live in the area were concerned about speeding.
"It is one of the top things that comes up at the neighborhood watch meetings so we are listening to the residents,” Kruea said.
The area is a popular place for residents and others to walk and ride bikes. But, people said a stroll or ride around the neighborhood can be dangerous when you’re met with drivers who tend to ignore the speed limit.
"The suns comes out and the gas pedal goes through the floor,” resident Marshall Drecchio said. “People are trying to get things done on a sunny day that they couldn’t get done on a rainy day.”
“Then you have speeders that come up Farrow Parkway as well so those cutting through the are, yeah, they don’t go 35 miles per hour,” resident Jeff Webb said.
Kruea said the city started taking action around a year ago by providing more police presence. Last week police made 42 traffic stops and issued 20 tickets.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the number of citations varies depending on the time of year.
“It’s a constant education process that’s not something that oh you can do this and the problem will be solved. We will need to continue to make sure people are aware of the rules,” Kruea said.
The city also plans to put up several digital speed readers in the area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.