Man faces murder charge following death investigation near Mullins

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said killed another man Monday night near Mullins.
Elijah Walker, 20, of Sumter is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. on Front Street.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said it was a domestic-related incident. He also said the State Law Enforcement Division was called in to help investigate.
The Marion County coroner has not released the victim’s name or cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.