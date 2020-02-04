Man accused in deadly Timmonsville nightclub shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville nightclub has been arrested, according to officials.
Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Leverne Butler, 33, was arrested in Columbia Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Anastasia Lowery.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Butler is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
