Man accused in deadly Timmonsville nightclub shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals
Travis Leverne Butler (Source: FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff | February 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 12:11 PM

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville nightclub has been arrested, according to officials.

Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Leverne Butler, 33, was arrested in Columbia Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The shooting happened at Mike’s Warehouse on E. Smith Street on Feb. 23, 2019.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Anastasia Lowery.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Butler is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

