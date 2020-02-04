Horry County police search for woman accused of stealing wallets during hot yoga class

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community for help in finding a woman who stole from people during their hot yoga flow.
Police released surveillance pictures of the woman at the Real Hot Yoga studio on Sayebrooke Parkway near Myrtle Beach.
They said she came in and started a class but left halfway through it. Authorities said when she left the class, she went through the cubbies at the hot yoga studio and stole multiple wallets.
Police said she used several of the stolen cards at nearby places.
Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to call Horry County police at 843-915-7999.
