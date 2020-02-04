Horry County moves closer to choosing site for equestrian center

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Horry County leaders began narrowing down their list of possible sites for a multi-million dollar civic center and equestrian arena last week.
County officials discussed six potential locations Friday and they reviewed conceptual plans for three of them, although they showed strong interest one tract.
Plans for the complex also continue to evolve. Now county officials are considering a large farmers market, a camping area and possibly a shooting range for the project.
“The whole concept is to get some rural tourism in this area,” Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said. “We don’t have it out here. … Anything you add is just going to be a plus to this project.”
Interest in the center is being driven by Horry Electric Cooperative, which has provided the county with $1.2 million for the facility and plans to contribute an estimated $400,000 per year for the foreseeable future. That money comes from economic development funding that the cooperative would remit to the state if the county didn't use it.
Horry Electric leaders want the county to build a facility that will be large enough for the cooperative to hold an annual meeting for its members. The center would not only be available for membership meetings, but county officials envision the facility as a draw for rodeos, farm equipment shows and other equestrian or agricultural events. They also hope the site could be rented by outside groups such as the Shriners or veterans organizations.
