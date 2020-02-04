Horry County Council set to discuss becoming Second Amendment sanctuary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council will meet Tuesday to discuss an ordinance that would declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
If approved, the ordinance would protect the rights of residents to bear arms and ensure they would not have to comply in the event state or federal government officials try to take their guns.
Councilman Cam Crawford said he has always been a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights and will continue to support those rights at Tuesday’s council meeting.
A lot of the discussion regarding Second Amendment sanctuaries stems from Virginia, according to Councilman Johnny Vaught.
“People are reacting to the situation in Virginia. They have what I would call a rouge governor. He’s a southern governor and he’s obviously totally against Second Amendment rights and is talking about taking people’s guns away from them and all that. And I think you’ve got probably 30 counties in Virginia that have declared themselves as sanctuary counties,” Vaught said.
Tuesday’s council meeting is the first reading of the ordinance, which will require three readings total. If approved, it will move into a second reading, which is a public hearing.
Vaught said he was against the idea as a resolution because he said it didn’t have any force of a law like an ordinance would. As for the ordinance, Vaught added he would like to see this put on hold.
Right now, Vaught said he doesn’t find it necessary because of where the state stands on the issue, which is in line with the Second Amendment. He doesn’t see the need for a Second Amendment sanctuary unless the state was going to infringe on gun rights for citizens.
Just last week, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbia. The lawsuit alleges three ordinances in the city are in opposition of state law and the Second Amendment:
- Prohibiting homemade firearm “ghost guns”
- Prohibiting firearms from people that have extreme risk protection orders against them
- Criminalizes the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a school
“I’m certainly not against the ordinance, but I’m against making any laws that are unnecessary. I see this one at this point in time as being unnecessary,” Vaught said. “I totally believe if there was a movement afoot in South Carolina to infringe on Second Amendment rights, I would be leading the fight.”
Horry County Council meets at 6 p.m. at in Conway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.