Florence County deputies respond to former Sheriff Kenney Boone’s home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have been called to the home of the man who once led them.
Officials confirm that deputies are at the home of former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.
It’s not clear why deputies were called to the home on Monday night, but the State Law Enforcement Division is handling the case and the Criminal Domestic Violence team is in charge.
Boone was removed from office in January after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement.
The former sheriff was first arrested in April 2019 after using thousands in funds from the sheriff’s office for personal use.
A state grand jury also indicted Boone last November with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations.
That indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use, the release stated.
A press release from the State Attorney General’s Office states the ethics charges against Boone are included in the misconduct in office plea, so the other charges against him are dismissed.
He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail. That day was already served when he was arrested back in April.
Additionally, Boone was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of approximately $17,014. He is also required to attend drug and mental health counseling.
WMBF News has reached out to SLED to gather more information on this investigation. We will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.
