FIRST ALERT: Latest on the threat for strong storms Thursday

By Robert Whitehurst | February 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:59 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A potent storm system arrives late Thursday, ushering in the threat of strong to severe storms.

TIMING

While a few showers will be possible during the day Thursday, the threat for heavy rain and storms will hold off until after sunset. Expect a line of storms to develop in the upstate of South Carolina through Thursday, then swing through our area overnight.

This line of storms will likely arrive along I-95 between 11 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday. It should then arrive along the Grand Strand between 2 AM and 5 AM Friday morning. Most of the rain will exit by mid-morning with sunny skies expected by Friday afternoon.

Line of strong storms arrives very early Friday morning
THREATS

Strong, damaging winds gusts are the main concern as the line of storms moves through. While the tornado threat is low, it can’t be completely ruled out. All of the area will see heavy rain with most spots seeing between 1″ - 2″ of rain through Friday morning.

Most of the area will see between 1" and 2"
CLEARING

Rain chances quickly diminish after sunset Friday. In fact, we should see sunny skies into Friday afternoon. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the cold front, topping out in the middle 50s Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll keep the sunny skies going. Temperatures remain in the 50s Saturday but jump back into the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.

