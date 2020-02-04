FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings strong-severe storms later this week

The good news with this setup is with the storms arriving after sunset, the fuel for the storms will be lower. The later into the night we go, the cooler the temperatures become and less storm fuel we will have around for the severe weather threat. This is something that we will have to continue to watch because the difference of a couple of hours can make a huge difference in the outcome of severe weather. The tornado threat is low but not completely zero. Heavy rain and lightning will also be something accompanying this line of storms overnight.