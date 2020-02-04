FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings strong-severe storms later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm air continues to stick in place through the middle of the week before a strong cold front moves through late Thursday. The interaction with that front and the warm air will bring the threat for strong to severe storms.
OUTLOOK
The first outlook for Thursday is out and our area is under a slight risk (level two out of five) for strong to severe storms on Thursday. This is right where we anticipated us to be with the damaging wind threat leading the way. The slight risk includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and southern Virginia.
TIMING
The cold front arrives in the Carolinas early Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with some showers around but the threat of strong storms arrives later in the day. A line of storms will likely develop and move east throughout the day. This line will arrive across the Pee Dee, including areas around I-95, a few hours after sunset.
These storms will continue moving east, moving off the Grand Strand during the predawn hours of Friday morning. All rain and storms should be gone by sunrise Friday morning.
With this system being overnight, it’s important to have the First Alert Weather App downloaded and the notifications for tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings turned on. A lot of this will arrive when you are sleeping Thursday night. Just keep that in mind. Have a way to receive the warnings.
THREATS
Strong, damaging wind gusts will lead the way for threats with this line of storms. In the latest update, the Storm Prediction Center mentioned “Severe risk will probably accompany this activity -likely in the form of a convective band- as it moves east across GA/AL and the FL Panhandle. Damaging gusts and perhaps a tornado are the threats with the stronger storms.”
As that line or band of storms work east, it will interact with strong winds just above the surface.
Those winds just a few thousand feet above the ground will be around 70 mph. Any strong storm that forms will have the potential to tap into these strong winds and cause damaging winds at the surface.
The good news with this setup is with the storms arriving after sunset, the fuel for the storms will be lower. The later into the night we go, the cooler the temperatures become and less storm fuel we will have around for the severe weather threat. This is something that we will have to continue to watch because the difference of a couple of hours can make a huge difference in the outcome of severe weather. The tornado threat is low but not completely zero. Heavy rain and lightning will also be something accompanying this line of storms overnight.
