Sheriff’s office: Man arrested, charged with murder after man found dead inside car

Nicholas Lampley (Source: VineLink)
By WMBF News Staff | February 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:17 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation into a man found inside a vehicle inside Dillon County turned into a homicide investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began Jan. 12 when deputies were called to Harllee’s Bridge Road in the Little Rock community of Dillon County, where they found a man dead inside of a vehicle.

Authorities determined that the person didn’t die as a result of a wreck and that it was a homicide.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old O’Darius Page of Little Rock.

Dillon County deputies arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Lampley in the case and charged him with murder.

He is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center.

