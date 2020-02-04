Conway leaders unveil plans for new downtown apartments, shopping next to river

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Living in downtown Conway, right next to the river could soon be an opportunity for people in the area.
The city of Conway bought several riverfront properties in hopes of sparking downtown revitalization and during Monday night’s city council meeting, leaders unveiled plans for one of those lots.
They hope to build a new downtown apartment complex that will sit a block off Main Street along Kingston Street and 4th Avenue, which is currently an empty lot.
“Conway has not seen growth in downtown in terms of new buildings in generations,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick.
The city’s vision for these properties that sit right along the river is to partner with developers interested in projects such as apartments, hotels, restaurants, shopping or even a brewery
”The beauty of it cannot be overlooked, there’s not many places to live downtown and on the waterfront so this is really a unique opportunity,” said Emrick.
The building will have parking to accommodate residents, as well as shopping below.
In July, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy explained the need for more downtown living in the riverfront city.
”There are people who are just waiting for that opportunity, people are seeking walkable communities where all the amenities are very nearby,” said Blain-Bellamy.
The 10,000 square foot property sits next to Ocean Fish Market and is the first of the four properties the city invested in along the Waccamaw River to be developed.
“We’re moving forward, we’re not a city that stands by and waits for things to happen, we like to be in control of our own destiny,” said Emrick.
The city is still working out a few more details with the developer before construction officially begins, which Emrick said could start in 18 months.
