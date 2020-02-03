Weigh in on the use of plastic bags in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials are asking for the public’s input regarding the use of plastic bags in Horry County.
Residents can weigh in via a survey by Keep Horry Beautiful.
Bo Ives with Keep Horry Beautiful said the organization is seeking more responses from residents living in the western part of the county.
The survey has garnered over 1,000 responses, with most respondents in favor of banning plastic bags, Ives added.
