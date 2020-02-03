Warmer than normal February ahead?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s temperatures will have us feeling like spring for the first full week of February but how long will it last?
The Climate Prediction Center released the outlook for the rest of February and if you are a fan of the spring-like weather, you could be in luck.
The one-month temperature outlook shows the highest chances for warmer than normal temperatures for the entire month of February. If this is true, more days in the 60s and 70s could be likely. Remember, normal for this time of year ranges from the mid-upper 50s. Anything warmer than that is considered “above average or warmer than normal”.
With a warmer outlook, more rainfall also looks likely for the month of February. Once again, South Carolina is placed in the 40% chance of above average precipitation for the month.
What does this mean? It could mean a variety number of things. It’s too far out to pick out the details but a warmer and wetter pattern does look likely for February.
Will it be nonstop rain? Absolutely not. It will not take many system to bring those rain totals above normal for the month. The average rainfall for February is only 3.62″. Anything more than that will be right on par with the new outlook.
Just for the record, last February had warmer than normal temperatures but a drier than normal conditions.
