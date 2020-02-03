Upstate middle school student dies from complications from flu, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 13-year-old Gaffney student died Thursday from complications from the flu.
Arden Bradley died at Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby, North Carolina, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.
She was a student at Gaffney Middle School, Fowler said.
According to her obituary, Bradley was born in Shelby, North Carolina.
"She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers," the obituary said.
Bradley's funeral was being held Monday.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
