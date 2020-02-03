Upstate middle school student dies from complications from flu, coroner says

Upstate middle school student dies from complications from flu, coroner says
A 13-year-old Gaffney student died Thursday from complications from the flu. (Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
By Patrick Phillips | February 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 12:40 PM

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 13-year-old Gaffney student died Thursday from complications from the flu.

Arden Bradley died at Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby, North Carolina, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

She was a student at Gaffney Middle School, Fowler said.

According to her obituary, Bradley was born in Shelby, North Carolina.

"She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers," the obituary said.

Bradley's funeral was being held Monday.

Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.