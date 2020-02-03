Separate resolutions introduced to name I-85, I-385 interchange for Presidents Trump and Obama

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Separate resolutions have been introduced in South Carolina to name the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange after Presidents Trump and Obama.
H. 5009 is sponsored by Reps. Jonathan Hill, R-Anderson County, and Stewart Jones, R-Laurens County.
If passed, it would require the Department of Transportation to name the interchange the "President Donald J Trump Interchange."
The concurrent resolution was introduced Jan. 22.
H.5026 is sponsored by Reps. John King, D-York County, and Shedron Williams, D-Hampton County.
If passed, it would require the Department of Transportation to name the interchange the "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange."
This concurrent resolution was introduced Jan. 28.
A concurrent resolution affects the action of the General Assembly and its members. It does not carry an appropriation and does not have the force of law, as an Act or Joint Resolution does, but records the sense of the two bodies. It requires only adoption by each body.
