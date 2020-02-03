Teen wanted for stealing truck at gunpoint in Red Springs, police say

Teen wanted for stealing truck at gunpoint in Red Springs, police say
Khiante Mccallum (Source: Red Springs Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | February 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 4:51 PM

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) – The Red Springs Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old who they said robbed another man at gunpoint.

Police said that on Jan. 24, Khiante Mccallum and another person stole a man’s truck at gunpoint.

Investigators said the truck has been recovered but Mccallum is still on the run. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Mccallum is a black male and is medium to heavy build.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

