S.C. woman accused of fatally shooting husband

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A woman is facing murder charges after her husband was found shot inside a home in Spartanburg County, deputies say.
Master Deputy Darren Dukes said deputies responded to Stonecrest Drive at about 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.
Deputies found a man inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Dukes said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 62-year-old Jasper Bernard Brian was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Dukes, Sheila Denise Lebron, the wife of the victim, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say she was at the scene when authorities arrived. She was taken into custody and booked on the above charges.
Lebron is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday at 2 p.m.
The coroner says an autopsy will also be performed Monday.
