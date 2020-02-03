Report: Kitten hit, dragged across floor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have been an arrest in connection to the alleged abuse of a kitten.
Joshua Michael Ausberry, 20, is charged with ill treatment of animals.
Officers responded to Chanticleer Village Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 for an animal cruelty call, according to an incident report.
A woman told authorities she saw her kitten being hit and dragged across the floor and wall on video surveillance footage, the report confirms.
The kitten was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be treated for trauma and bruising, police said.
Online records show Ausberry was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday and released on $1,500 bond the same day.
