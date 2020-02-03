Police: Florence man in custody after car stolen with 2-year-old inside

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have made an arrest after a car was stolen with a 2-year-old inside, according to a news release.
Marquez Tyree Taylor, 18, of Florence, was taken into custody on Jan. 29 by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and grand larceny over $2,000.
Shortly after midnight on Dec. 27, officers responded to the Speedy Mart on W. Lucas Street for reports of a stolen vehicle. Authorities learned the victim’s child was still inside the vehicle.
The child and vehicle were found around 2:15 a.m. just outside Florence city limits on E. Pine Street and Sundance Street, police said.
The child was not injured.
Taylor is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
