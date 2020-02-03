Horry police search for missing, endangered woman

Cindy Annette Williams (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | February 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 12:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is considered endangered.

According to a press release from Horry County police, 59-year-old Cindy Annette Williams was last seen Sunday around 9:30 p.m. on Waterway Village Boulevard near Myrtle Beach.

Williams is described as 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

