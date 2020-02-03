FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front arrives late Thursday, ushering in the threat for strong to severe storms.
TIMING
The cold front arrives in the Carolinas early Thursday morning. We’ll start the day with some showers around but the threat of storms arrives later in the day. A line of storms will likely develop and move east through the day. This line will arrive across the Pee Dee, including areas around I-95, a few hours after sunset Thursday.
These storms will continue east, moving off the Grand Strand during the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning. All the rain and storms should be gone by sunrise Friday morning.
THREATS
Strong, damaging wind gusts will be the main concern Thursday. Winds will be howling just a few thousand feet above the ground, and any strong storms that develop can tap into these strong winds.
The good news is with the storms arriving after sunset Thursday, the fuel for the storms will be lower. That later into the night we go, the cooler the temperatures become, and less storm fuel we’ll have around. This is something we’ll be watching closely because an earlier arrival of the storms could increase our severe threat.
Be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather app for the latest updates on the forecast and instant notification of any severe alerts that come down:
APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.