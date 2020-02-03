FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather leads to strong storms later this week

Expect a line of storms to arrive late on Thursday, potentially after sunset. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds will all be a threat as the line of storms move through the area. While we cannot rule out other severe weather threats, it’s still just a tad too early to dive fully into it. Expect to see more details on the storms in the next 24-36 hours. The more data we receive, the clearer the details regarding this strong cold front.