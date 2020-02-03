FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather leads to strong storms later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather is here and we're making a run into the 70s this week as you enjoy a taste of spring here in February.
Temperatures will continue to push upward with southwesterly winds today bringing highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This morning is already mild but the next few mornings will see even milder starts and even warmer afternoons.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 70s for both the beaches and the Pee Dee. The cloud cover will slowly continue to move into the region through the start of the week. Look for a rain-free forecast until Wednesday. Even then, Wednesday’s rain chances are slim as the clouds thicken ahead of our next cold front. The best chance for rain will be late Wednesday and only be at 20%.
The best chance for rain and threat for strong storms arrives on Thursday. A potent cold front is set to arrive late Thursday, and with temperatures climbing into the 70s, the risk of severe storms will rise as well.
Expect a line of storms to arrive late on Thursday, potentially after sunset. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds will all be a threat as the line of storms move through the area. While we cannot rule out other severe weather threats, it’s still just a tad too early to dive fully into it. Expect to see more details on the storms in the next 24-36 hours. The more data we receive, the clearer the details regarding this strong cold front.
