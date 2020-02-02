Victim seriously injured following shooting in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are on the scene after a reported shooting in a Myrtle Beach housing complex.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says a police are investigating a shooting incident in the 500 block of 65th Avenue North. Vest says one person suffered serious injuries. The call came in around 5:15 p.m.
WMBF News Reporter Katherine Phillips is on the scene working to learn more information.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
