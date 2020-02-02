SCHP: 22-year-old charged with DUI, drug possession after high-speed chase through Florence, Marion counties

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Sumter man is behind bars Sunday after SC troopers say he led them on a high-speed chase through two Pee Dee counties.
22-year-old Christopher Malek Mickens is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and other alcohol and drug related charges after a routine traffic stop in Florence County turned to a multi-county chase.
L/Cpl. Matt Southern says Mickens was originally pulled over for a traffic violation around 1:36 p.m. along I-95 in Florence County. Mickens reportedly refused to stop for law enforcement, eluding troopers for nearly 20 minutes.
During the pursuit, Southern says Mickens’ 2018 Chevy Impala struck the vehicle of a private citizen somewhere in Florence County. That crash is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Mickens was ultimately apprehended by officials around 1:56 p.m. on S. Main Street in Marion County. The suspect remains in the Florence County Detention Center.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
