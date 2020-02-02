MBPD: Suspect enters vehicle overnight, steals handgun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating Sunday after a victim says a thief broke into their SUV overnight.
The information comes from a City of Myrtle Beach police report. The victim tells police he woke up around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning to find papers strewn around the cabin his white GMC Denali, which was parked outside his home on Calhoun Street in Myrtle Beach.
Upon further inspection, the victim also tells police his chrome Taurus Judge handgun was stolen from the center console of the vehicle.
The report continues, as the man tells law enforcement it’s possible the vehicle did not properly lock the night before. Police attempted to get video of the incident but say no cameras were placed in the area.
MBPD say the investigation is ongoing. WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
