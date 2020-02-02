Organizers expect over $100k in donations to Horry County Special Olympics after 2020 Polar Plunge

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - 2020 Polar Plungers are still warming up after another successful dip along the Myrtle Beach shores Saturday.
Officials with the Horry County Special Olympics are thanking all those who donated and participated in the 2020 plunge.
“The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is an annual event full of fun that helps to raise funds for the Special Olympics of South Carolina,” the event’s website reads. The same website says the group has raised $64,569 in donations thanks to those who participated.
Myrtle Beach Plunge organizer Marcus Rhodes says in a text to WMBF News the grand total is still being calculated but the group expects ‘to be just over $100,000.’
Plungers are required to donate a minimum of $50 to participate in the event.
According to a tweet from Horry County Police, the organization has raised more than $1 million in donations for the statewide Special Olympics organization since 2015.
For more information on the group, or to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.