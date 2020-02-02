Gilmore named AP Defensive Player of the Year

Gilmore adds the DPOY award to a list of 2019 accolades that includes his third career Pro Bowl selection (second with New England), a second consecutive selection to the AP All-Pro First Team and earned Pro Football Writer Association’s All-NFL Team honors for the second straight season. Gilmore and New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas were the only AP All-Pro First Team selections. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after he had 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions as part of a defense that held opponents to just three touchdowns for the entire month.