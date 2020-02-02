FIRST ALERT: Warming up, strong storms possible this week

FIRST ALERT: Warming up, strong storms possible this week
Sunshine is back and the temperatures will slowly begin to warm up. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | February 2, 2020 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 6:15 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and warmer weather set to return to end the weekend.

Sunshine is back and the temperatures will slowly begin to warm up.
Sunshine is back and the temperatures will slowly begin to warm up. (Source: WMBF)

Sunshine is back in the forecast for today after a chilly start this morning. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s today and the warming trend does not look to stop anytime soon.

Highs will reach the mid 60s to start the week before transitioning to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the middle of the week.
Highs will reach the mid 60s to start the week before transitioning to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the middle of the week. (Source: WMBF)

Unseasonably warm weather will continue to move in for the new work week. Southerly winds will pump in the mid-upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday with the 70s arriving on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the week but we will remain rain-free for the first part of the work week.

An isolated shower chance is in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of our next powerful system. While Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, most locations will remain dry Wednesday before the threat for severe weather increases Thursday and into Friday.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday as a strong cold front interacts with warm and unseasonable temperatures.
Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday as a strong cold front interacts with warm and unseasonable temperatures. (Source: WMBF)

That next storm system will usher in a line of storms late in the day on Thursday and bring some strong-severe storms Thursday evening. A strong cold front will interact with the unseasonably warm temperatures, adding more fuel for storm development later in the day. While the details are still being worked out, the forecast on Thursday is one to watch as we get a better look at things early in the work week.

This would be a great time to prepare early and download the First Alert Weather App for the storm potential on Thursday.
This would be a great time to prepare early and download the First Alert Weather App for the storm potential on Thursday. (Source: WMBF)

You can download that First Alert Weather App for all of the details regarding Thursday’s forecast as we learn that information.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.