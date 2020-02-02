FIRST ALERT: Warming up, strong storms possible this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and warmer weather set to return to end the weekend.
Sunshine is back in the forecast for today after a chilly start this morning. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s today and the warming trend does not look to stop anytime soon.
Unseasonably warm weather will continue to move in for the new work week. Southerly winds will pump in the mid-upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday with the 70s arriving on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the week but we will remain rain-free for the first part of the work week.
An isolated shower chance is in the forecast for Wednesday ahead of our next powerful system. While Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, most locations will remain dry Wednesday before the threat for severe weather increases Thursday and into Friday.
That next storm system will usher in a line of storms late in the day on Thursday and bring some strong-severe storms Thursday evening. A strong cold front will interact with the unseasonably warm temperatures, adding more fuel for storm development later in the day. While the details are still being worked out, the forecast on Thursday is one to watch as we get a better look at things early in the work week.
You can download that First Alert Weather App for all of the details regarding Thursday’s forecast as we learn that information.
