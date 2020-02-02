FIRST ALERT: Warmer start to the week, storm threat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather fans rejoice, we’re making a run into the 70s this week!
Temperatures turn much warmer this week as we push the afternoon highs to 68° Monday, topping 70° through Thursday. Mornings turn very mild with no threat for frost or freeze this week.
The clouds begin to move-in early in the week but we remain rain-free until Wednesday. Ahead of our next cold front, the clouds continue to thicken and we’ll begin to see some light showers late Wednesday. The better chance of rain, and threat for strong storms, arrives Thursday.
A potent cold front is set to arrrive late on Thursday, and with temperatures climbing into the 70s, the risk of severe storms will too. Expect a line of storms to arrive late on Thursday, potentially after sunset. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds will all be a threat as the storms roll through. Expect to see more on these storms as the details become more clear over the coming days.
