Deputies announce traffic safety checkpoints in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced deputies will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the month.
The sheriff’s office said it will have enough deputies at these checkpoints in Georgetown County to minimize the inconvenience to motorists traveling.
Drivers should have license, registration and proof of insurance ready for deputies.
Drivers should use caution in the area of the checkpoints and be on alert for stopped traffic.
