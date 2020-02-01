Gov. Cooper orders flags to remain at half-staff in honor of Moore

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has extended an order for all United States and North Carolina flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Spc. Antonio I. Moore, who died in a rollover crash in Syria.
The flags were originally ordered at half-staff from Monday, January 27, until Sunday, February 2. On Friday, the order was extended to state that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Tuesday, February 4.
Moore, a Wilmington native, died in a rollover accident while conducting route-clearing operations in eastern Syria. He was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade.
“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore," said Gov. Cooper in a statement. "We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion.”
A procession will be held for Moore in Wilmington on Saturday. Feb. 1.
Moore’s viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 3, with his funeral scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4.
