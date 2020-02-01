FIRST ALERT: Sunny Sunday, storm threat next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies and warmer weather set to return to end the weekend.
The clouds quickly clear overnight with sunny weather back by sunrise Sunday morning. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures quickly climb into the afternoon. We’ll top out around 60° by Sunday afternoon.
Warmer weather continues to move-in next week as unseasonably warm weather settles in. Afternoon highs hit 67° Monday and Tuesday, climbing to 70° by Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase but we remain rain-free for the first part of the week.
Our next storm system arrives on Thursday and ushers in a line of storms late in the day. The threat for severe weather increase late Thursday as this cold front interacts with the unseasonably warm temperatures, adding more fuel for storm development. While the details are unclear, the forecast Thursday is one to watch as things become more clear early in the week.
