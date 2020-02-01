Duo leaves empty handed after attempted robbery at Dollar General, Florence deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are still investigating Saturday after they say a pair of suspects attempted to rob an area convenience store.
Lt. Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of black men broke into the Dollar General on East Palmetto Street in Florence County when the clerk opened the bark door to take the trash out.
Deputies say the men were both armed with pistols during the incident late Friday night, but were unable to take any money or items.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
