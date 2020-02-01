Initial test reveal Chants’ Gilmore has possible liver cancer, CCU says

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - With rumors circulating around one of pillars of Coastal Carolina University athletics, university officials issued a update Saturday on the condition of head baseball coach Gary Gilmore.
“Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has recently discovered from preliminary tests that he has a large mass on his liver that the doctors believe to possibly be cancerous," the statement began.
“Over the next few days, he will undergo further tests to determine the nature of the problem and the next steps.”
Gilmore is entering his 25th season as the skipper at Coastal. Gilmore is 37 wins shy of 1,000 career wins in teal.
The Chanticleers begin their season February 14, at Spring Brooks Stadium versus UNC-Greensboro.
