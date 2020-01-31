Hartsville community holds candlelight vigil to honor those killed in deadly nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Hartsville community came together Friday night to show their support for the victims of the deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge.
On a rainy night, people gathered in the TB Thomas Sports Center on W. Washington Street where they stood in a circle and listened to music, prayed and hugged each other in hopes of bringing peace to the small community that has been rocked by the violence.
Dicaprio Collins, Bryan Robinson and Coker University student Garrett Bakhsh all lost their lives from the shooting Sunday morning.
Three others were hurt and countless others who were at the club survived.
WMBF News reporter Ian Klein was at the candlelight vigil and spoke with the organizers. He will have their message on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
