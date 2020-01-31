U.S. Marshals arrest Berkeley Co. fugitive known as ‘Rambo’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Marshals and Summerville police arrested a fugitive Friday morning known as “Rambo.”
Michael Deroaknel Smith Jr., 31, was taken into custody at his house Schooper Street.
He was wanted on bench warrants from a 2018 traffic stop as well as assault and battery warrants which stemmed from two incidents in 2019.
In December 2019, a man told Berkeley County deputies that he was drinking with Smith, who then hit him with a gun in the eye and kicked him in his ribs. Last April, another man told deputies he was beaten by Smith at a house on Lesiure drive when he went to go buy crack cocaine.
During the November 2018 traffic stop, Smith was charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 15 grams of meth and 22 grams of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.