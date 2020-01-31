Upcoming census could help new businesses, industries relocate to Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An accurate count of people who live in the country is just the start of what the census does.
For businesses and industries, it can help decide where they want to open new stores or even relocate.
Mark Kruea, a spokesperson from the city of Myrtle Beach, said this April’s census is especially important because of how much growth the city and surrounding areas have seen in recent years. Kruea said the census allows them to plan for growth and learn more about the makeup of people who live in Myrtle Beach.
Kruea said retailers and industries want to know how viable an area is for their business and census data is a part of that calculation.
“Whether it’s a restaurant, whether it’s a retail store, whether it’s an auto dealership, there are some dealerships that don’t exist here, they make those decisions based on census population of the area. So as our census grows, those national businesses will look at us with a different eye, and say, ‘Hey Myrtle Beach is a place that we want to do business,’" Kruea said.
Sandy Davis, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Council, said while the population has been growing for a while now, what should interest industries are the age groups that make up our population.
“The job projections show that the ages 40 to 49 are really picking up in our area. We used to be more of a retirement age area and now we’ve kind of lowered to the 40 to 49-year-old age group,” Davis said.
She said to industries looking to move here, that age group is more desirable, as it shows it can support a workforce.
