Suspect sought after two ATVs stolen in Georgetown County
Georgetown County deputies are seeking the public’s help to find two stolen ATVs. (Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | January 31, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 6:34 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are seeking the public’s help to find two stolen ATVs.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the ATVs were stolen from a property near Old Pee Dee Road and Cohens Drive in the Pleasant Hill area.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male, driving an older model Chevrolet pickup with a dog box in the bed and three coolers on top of it.

If you have any information on the case, call Inv. Lee Wilson with GCSO at 843-436-6039.

