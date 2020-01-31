Suspect sought after two ATVs stolen in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are seeking the public’s help to find two stolen ATVs.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the ATVs were stolen from a property near Old Pee Dee Road and Cohens Drive in the Pleasant Hill area.
Deputies describe the suspect as a white male, driving an older model Chevrolet pickup with a dog box in the bed and three coolers on top of it.
If you have any information on the case, call Inv. Lee Wilson with GCSO at 843-436-6039.
