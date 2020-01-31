Suspect Search: Woman accused of shoplifting at same location, several different times

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused of threatening to kill a victim and a woman charged with shoplifting several different times at the same location are on Horry County’s wanted list.
Horry County police are looking for Thomas Allen Freer.
Officers were called earlier in January to Gibson Avenue in Surfside Beach for a domestic violence call in progress. During the 911 call, the operator was able to hear Freer yelling in the background and making death threats at the victim, according to the police report.
The victim told officers she was inside her car with Freer in the parking lot of the Little Caesars in Surfside Beach when Freer grabbed her wrist, twisted her arm and threatened to break it.
The police report shows that the victim still ended up going home with Freer and the argument escalated.
The victim said she called 911, and during that call the operator advised Freer that the call was being recorded and he said he didn’t care.
Officers said they saw red marks on the victim’s wrist and it was swollen.
Freer is charged with domestic violence in the first-degree. He’s 42 years old with a last known address of Gibson Avenue in Surfside Beach.
Horry County police are also searching for Arlette Rochelle Frierson.
Authorities said video surveillance shows that on six different occasions Frierson walked into the Family Dollar at 4226 Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach empty-handed.
They claimed she grabbed all sorts of items each visit then returned those items for cash or store gift cards.
Frierson is charged with six counts of shoplifting and four counts of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.
She’s 44 years old with a last known address of Waccamaw Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.